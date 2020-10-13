REBusinessOnline

Foxtrot Ventures Leases 13,000 SF at The Glass Factory in Chicago

Posted on by in Illinois, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Midwest

CHICAGO — Foxtrot Ventures, a food delivery company, has leased 13,000 square feet at The Glass Factory in Chicago’s East Pilsen. Foxtrot will operate a commissary kitchen at the site in order to serve its eight convenience stores throughout Chicago. Commissary kitchens enable foodservice providers to prepare and store food without having to own and maintain the facilities themselves. Brent Burden of Jameson Commercial represented ownership of The Glass Factory. Andrew Becker and Michael Wexler of Canvas Real Estate Collective represented Foxtrot.

Located at 900 W. Cermak Road, The Glass Factory is a former glass manufacturing facility. It is currently undergoing renovations and will ultimately consist of four buildings of office and industrial space.

