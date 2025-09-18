Thursday, September 18, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The-Perennial-Queens
The Perennial, a new affordable housing project in Queens, in a redevelopment of a former hospital. In 2022, the property was sold to a Queens-based developer, who struck a deal to donate the hospital building while retaining the parking lot to develop into a market rate multifamily property. This development structure allowed Foxy Development to leverage the public financing resources necessary to develop the project and fulfill the site’s mandatory inclusionary housing requirement.
Affordable HousingDevelopmentMultifamilyNew YorkNortheastSeniors Housing

Foxy Development, Selfhelp Realty Break Ground on $150M Affordable Housing Project in Queens

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between two local owner-operators, Foxy Development and Selfhelp Realty Group, has broken ground on The Perennial, a $150 million affordable housing project that will be located in the Forest Hills neighborhood of Queens. The project is a conversion of the former Parkway Hospital building, which has been shuttered since 2008. Of the 145 total units, 124 will be senior units, 44 residences within which will be reserved for formerly homeless individuals. The remaining apartments will be family units. All residences will be reserved for households earning 50 percent or less of the area median income. Project partners include architect Newman Design, Cityscape Engineering, Suffolk Construction and MEP engineer Mottola Rini. TD Bank provided construction financing for the project, and The Community Preservation Corp. will provide permanent financing. Construction is expected to be complete in late 2027.

You may also like

Oakley Group Buys Flats at East Bay Apartments...

Hanover Co. Sells 297-Unit Apartment Complex in Hanover,...

Atlantic Residential Gives Update on 47,000 SF Retail...

Columbia Residential Completes $35M Redevelopment of Affordable Seniors...

Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $10.3M Loan for Refinancing of...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.4M Sale of Metro...

Colliers Negotiates Sale of 24,280 SF Industrial Complex...

Wood Partners Opens Alta 87 Apartment Complex in...

MG Properties Acquires 270-Unit Multifamily Property in Las...