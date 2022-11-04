REBusinessOnline

FPA Multifamily Acquires Multifamily Property in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, for $96.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Northeast, Pennsylvania

Valleybrook at Chadds Ford totals 352 units. The property was built in 2002.

CHADDS FORD, PA. — San Francisco-based investment firm FPA Multifamily has acquired Valleybrook at Chadds Ford, a 352-unit multifamily property located about 30 miles southwest of Philadelphia, for $96.5 million. Built in 2002, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 992 square feet and feature stainless steel appliances, quartz and granite countertops and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, outdoor grilling and dining areas and a resident clubhouse. Mark Thomson, Carl Fiebig, Francis Coyne and Tyler Margraf of JLL represented the seller, a fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital, in the transaction. FPA Multifamily plans to implement a value-add program.

