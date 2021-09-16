FPA Multifamily Buys 192-Unit Hillcroft Village Apartments in Danbury, Connecticut

Hillcroft Village in Danbury totals 192 units. The property was built in 1971.

DANBURY, CONN. — California-based FPA Multifamily has purchased Hillcroft Village, a 192-unit apartment complex in Danbury, about 70 miles north of New York City. The property was built on 10.5 acres in 1971. Units feature an average size of 988 square feet, as well as individual washers and dryers and private balconies/patios. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, playground and a resident clubhouse. Victor Nolletti, Eric Pentore and Wes Klockner of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller, a venture partner of Timberline Real Estate Ventures LLC, in the transaction. The team also procured FPA Multifamily as the buyer.