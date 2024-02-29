FPA Multifamily Buys Two-Property Apartment Portfolio in Ventura County, California for $153M

WESTLAKE VILLAGE AND THOUSAND OAKS, CALIF. — FPA Multifamily has purchased a two-property apartment portfolio in Ventura County from a private multifamily investor for $153 million.

The portfolio includes Oakview Apartment Homes, a 242-unit asset built in 1970 in Westlake Village, and The Biltmore at Thousand Oaks, a 167-unit property built in 1965 in Thousand Oaks.

Kevin Green, Joseph Grabiec and Gregory Harris of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and facilitated the buyer in the deal.