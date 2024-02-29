Thursday, February 29, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Oakview-Apts-Biltmore-Apts-CA
Oakview Apartment Homes in Westlake Village, Calif., and The Biltmore at Thousand Oaks in Thousand Oaks, Calif., were sold for $153 million.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilyWestern

FPA Multifamily Buys Two-Property Apartment Portfolio in Ventura County, California for $153M

by Amy Works

WESTLAKE VILLAGE AND THOUSAND OAKS, CALIF. — FPA Multifamily has purchased a two-property apartment portfolio in Ventura County from a private multifamily investor for $153 million.

The portfolio includes Oakview Apartment Homes, a 242-unit asset built in 1970 in Westlake Village, and The Biltmore at Thousand Oaks, a 167-unit property built in 1965 in Thousand Oaks.

Kevin Green, Joseph Grabiec and Gregory Harris of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and facilitated the buyer in the deal.

You may also like

BKM Capital Partners Acquires Canyon Industrial Center in...

NorthPeak Commercial Brokers $10.5M Sale of Multifamily Property...

Apparel Wholesaler Privy Purchases 40,129 SF Industrial Property...

Gantry Arranges $6.2M Refinancing for Lake Union Center...

LIHTC Program Offers Lifeline to Struggling Multifamily Developers

Woda Cooper, Parallel Housing Deliver 56-Unit Affordable Housing...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of Publix-Anchored Shopping...

NewQuest Arranges Sale of 139,538 SF Former Sam’s...

USA Properties Starts Construction of 284-Unit Terracina at...