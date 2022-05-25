FPA Multifamily Sells 136-Bed Student Housing Property in Fort Collins for $25.5M

Located in Fort Collins, Colo., The Social features 68 units and 136 beds for student residents.

FORT COLLINS, COLO. — San Francisco-based FPA Multifamily has completed the disposition of The Social Fort Collins, a 68-unit student housing community in Fort Collins. A Denver-based private equity group acquired the property for $25.5 million, or $375,000 per unit.

Constructed in 2021, the property features 136 beds and is within walking distance to Colorado State University and Canvas Stadium.

Bill Morkes and Craig Stack of Colliers represented the seller in the transaction.