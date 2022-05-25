REBusinessOnline

FPA Multifamily Sells 136-Bed Student Housing Property in Fort Collins for $25.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Student Housing, Western

The-Social-Fort-Collins-CO

Located in Fort Collins, Colo., The Social features 68 units and 136 beds for student residents.

FORT COLLINS, COLO. — San Francisco-based FPA Multifamily has completed the disposition of The Social Fort Collins, a 68-unit student housing community in Fort Collins. A Denver-based private equity group acquired the property for $25.5 million, or $375,000 per unit.

Constructed in 2021, the property features 136 beds and is within walking distance to Colorado State University and Canvas Stadium.

Bill Morkes and Craig Stack of Colliers represented the seller in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  