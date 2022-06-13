FPA Multifamily Sells 142-Unit ReNew Mills Community in Ontario, California for $45.6M

ReNew Mills in San Diego features 142 apartments, a fitness center, resident clubhouse and a resort-style pool and spa.

SAN DIEGO — FPA Multifamily has completed the sale of ReNew Mills, an apartment property in Ontario. San Diego-based Interwest Capital Group acquired the asset for $45.6 million.

Located at 551 E. Riverside Drive on 8.8 acres, ReNew Mills features 142 apartments, a fitness center, resident clubhouse with a pool table and lounge, dog park and resort-style pool and spa. The units feature large closets, vaulted ceilings, air conditioning, fireplaces and private balconies.

Dean Zander and Stewart Weston of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.