REBusinessOnline

FPA Multifamily Sells 150-Unit Luna Fountain Hills Apartment Community in Arizona for $58.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Luna-Fountain-Hills-AZ.jpg

Located in Fountain Hills, Ariz., Luna Fountain Hills features 150 apartments, a swimming pool, fitness center and business center.

FOUNTAIN HILLS, ARIZ. — FPA Multifamily has completed the disposition of an apartment property located at 13225 N. Fountain Hills Blvd. in Fountain Hills. A joint venture between Continental Realty Assets, a subsidiary of Denver-based Continental Realty Group, and Tokyo-based Nippon Steel Kowa Real Estate has acquired the asset for $58.2 million.

The buyer has rebranded the 150-unit property as Luna Fountain Hills and is completing modern interior renovations to the units.

Constructed in 1998 on 9.7 acres, the community features two-bedroom apartments, averaging 1,041 square feet, with semi-private entry, above-standard ceiling height, washers/dryers and private balcony/patio in select apartments. Onsite amenities include monitored security, a fitness center, business center, swimming pool, sundeck and spa. The community was formerly known as Arrive Fountain Hills.

David Fogler and Steven Nicoluzakis of Cushman & Wakefield’s Phoenix Multifamily Advisory Group represented the seller in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Mar
24
Webinar: Increase Student Housing NOI & Equity Value with Water-Leak Mitigation Technology
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  