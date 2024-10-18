Friday, October 18, 2024
The new Residence Inn hotel will be situated within the five-phase, $500 million Patriots Annex development near College of Charleston.
Frampton Begins Construction on 100-Room Residence Inn Hotel in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina

by John Nelson

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — Frampton Construction Co. has broken ground on a new, 100-room hotel in Mount Pleasant. Frampton is serving as the general contractor on behalf of the developer, Bennett Hospitality, which will operate the property as Residence Inn. Upon completion, the hotel will total 82,000 square feet across five stories.

The Residence Inn will be situated within the five-phase, $500 million Patriots Annex development located on the east side of Charleston Harbor and will be within walking distance of Patriots Point Soccer Stadium, the College of Charleston Baseball Stadium x Tennis Center, the Patriots Point Links golf course and the Patriots Point Naval and U.S. /Maritime Museum.

The Residence Inn hotel will feature a fitness center, pool, meeting rooms and dining and bar areas. The project team includes Winford Lindsay Architect and civil engineer Seamon Whiteside. Completion of the hotel is scheduled for 2026.

