Frampton Begins Construction on 89,000 SF Industrial Facility Near Port of Charleston

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, South Carolina, Southeast

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Frampton Construction Co. has broken ground on a “transload” industrial facility near the Port of Charleston spanning 89,000 square feet. The Keith Corp. is developing the property in partnership with the South Carolina Ports Authority on behalf of the tenant, TradePort Logistics. The third-party logistics firm handles cargo for retailers like Walmart, which recently opened its 3 million-square-foot distribution hub nearby.

TradePort’s concrete, tilt-up building will feature 20-foot clear heights, 130 dock doors, 630 trailer parking spaces and 110 employee parking spaces, as well as approximately 2,000 square feet of office space. The site is located off Clements Ferry Road. An access road is being built to connect the facility to Charleston Regional Parkway, according to Frampton.

Other project members include architect Berenyi Inc. and civil engineer Thomas + Hutton. Frampton expects to deliver the facility this summer.

