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race-track-logistics
Upon completion of the project, Race Track Logistics Pompano will span 1.5 million square feet of industrial space.
DevelopmentFloridaIndustrialSoutheast

Frampton Completes First Phase of 1.5 MSF Race Track Logistics Pompano Industrial Park in South Florida

by Abby Cox

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. — Frampton Construction has completed the first phase of Race Track Logistics Pompano, a 1.5 million-square-foot industrial development underway in Pompano Beach. Developed by Boston-based Rockpoint Group and designed by Ware Malcomb, Phase I of the project included the vertical construction of four buildings totaling 620,738 square feet. The 87-acre site is situated within the master plan of The Pomp, a $2 billion, 223-acre mixed-use campus that is anchored by the Harrah’s Pompano Beach Casino, Topgolf.

Race Track Logistics Pompano features two-story glass storefronts, specialized exterior design elements, expansive landscaping and a TPO roofing system. The LEED-certified project, which is now welcoming its first tenants, offers a mix of custom spaces and speculative office suites that support a range of logistics and distribution users. CBRE is handling leasing for the development.

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