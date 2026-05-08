Frampton Completes First Phase of 1.5 MSF Race Track Logistics Pompano Industrial Park in South Florida

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. — Frampton Construction has completed the first phase of Race Track Logistics Pompano, a 1.5 million-square-foot industrial development underway in Pompano Beach. Developed by Boston-based Rockpoint Group and designed by Ware Malcomb, Phase I of the project included the vertical construction of four buildings totaling 620,738 square feet. The 87-acre site is situated within the master plan of The Pomp, a $2 billion, 223-acre mixed-use campus that is anchored by the Harrah’s Pompano Beach Casino, Topgolf.

Race Track Logistics Pompano features two-story glass storefronts, specialized exterior design elements, expansive landscaping and a TPO roofing system. The LEED-certified project, which is now welcoming its first tenants, offers a mix of custom spaces and speculative office suites that support a range of logistics and distribution users. CBRE is handling leasing for the development.