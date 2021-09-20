REBusinessOnline

Frampton Construction Breaks Ground on 204,000 SF Industrial Building in Knightdale, North Carolina

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, North Carolina, Southeast

Eastgate 540

Eastgate 540’s final building will be a 204,000-square-foot industrial facility with features including 32-foot clear heights, 50 dock doors and two drive-in doors.

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. — Frampton Construction Co. LLC has broken ground on the final building within Eastgate 540, an industrial park in the Raleigh suburb of Knightdale. The facility is the seventh building in the park and the fourth built by Frampton.

Eastgate 540’s final building will be a 204,000-square-foot industrial facility with features including 32-foot clear heights, 50 dock doors and two drive-in doors. The property will feature concrete tilt walls and a structural steel frame.

Eastgate 540 is located beside Interstate 540 in Raleigh’s East Wake submarket and totals 1.2 million square feet. The developer, Trinity Capital Advisors, has sold three buildings at Eastgate 540, and there are agreements in place for the disposition of the four remaining buildings once construction and delivery near completion.

Merriman Schmitt Architects completed the design for the buildings, and Advanced Civil Design Inc. provided civil engineering services. Construction for the final building is expected to finish in May 2022.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
22
Webinar: Seniors Housing — Using Technology to Reduce Operational Costs & Enhance the Resident Experience
Sep
28
Webinar: Seniors Housing Valuation Outlook — Fundamental Marketplace Drivers in Today’s Environment
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews