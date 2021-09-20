Frampton Construction Breaks Ground on 204,000 SF Industrial Building in Knightdale, North Carolina

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. — Frampton Construction Co. LLC has broken ground on the final building within Eastgate 540, an industrial park in the Raleigh suburb of Knightdale. The facility is the seventh building in the park and the fourth built by Frampton.

Eastgate 540’s final building will be a 204,000-square-foot industrial facility with features including 32-foot clear heights, 50 dock doors and two drive-in doors. The property will feature concrete tilt walls and a structural steel frame.

Eastgate 540 is located beside Interstate 540 in Raleigh’s East Wake submarket and totals 1.2 million square feet. The developer, Trinity Capital Advisors, has sold three buildings at Eastgate 540, and there are agreements in place for the disposition of the four remaining buildings once construction and delivery near completion.

Merriman Schmitt Architects completed the design for the buildings, and Advanced Civil Design Inc. provided civil engineering services. Construction for the final building is expected to finish in May 2022.