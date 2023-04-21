Frampton Construction Breaks Ground on 223,375 SF Industrial Facility in Ayden, North Carolina

AYDEN, N.C. — Frampton Construction Co. has broken ground on a build-to-suit industrial project for Pepsi-Cola franchiser Minges Bottling Group in Ayden. Upon completion, the facility will total 223,375 square feet and include warehouse space, a vending repair area, three-bay fleet maintenance shop and more than 20,000 square feet of office space. The rear-load building will feature 32-foot clear heights, 24 dock doors and 10 drive-in doors. Charlotte-based The Keith Corp. is developing the project, with Thomas & Hutton acting as the civil engineer and McMillan Pazdan Smith serving as architect. Completion of the facility is scheduled for January of next year.