Frampton Construction Breaks Ground on 50,000 SF Office Redevelopment in Metro Charleston

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — Frampton Construction has begun demolition and broken ground on The Shelmore, a planned 50,000-square-foot office redevelopment in Mount Pleasant. The site is the former home of a Bi-Lo grocery store. The redevelopment will include adding a lobby with a two-story “jewel box” entry and installing 30 new windows and 10 skylights. The redeveloped property will feature 18-foot ceilings and the potential for a variety of floor plans suitable for both small and large office users. The existing retail surrounding the building will also receive exterior upgrades to match the new façade. The property is located at 774 S. Shelmore Blvd., six miles north of downtown Charleston. The developers are Collett Capital, Lions Gate Capital LLC and WECCO Development. LS3P Associates is the architect. Completion is slated for this fall.