MUSC Health Bluffton Medical Pavilion will house a variety of medical specialties, including primary and urgent care, vascular treatment, oncology and pediatrics.
Frampton Construction Breaks Ground on 54,000 SF MUSC Medical Facility in Bluffton, South Carolina

by John Nelson

BLUFFTON, S.C. — Frampton Construction has broken ground on a new 54,000-square-foot medical office building for the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) in Bluffton. Located at 700 Buckwalter Towne Blvd., MUSC Health Bluffton Medical Pavilion will house a variety of medical specialties, including primary and urgent care, vascular treatment, oncology and pediatrics.

The facility will include three floors — which will span 18,000 square feet each — a sleep lab, cardiovascular lab, chemotherapy compounding pharmacy, an instrument sterilization room, exam rooms and telehealth stations, lead-lined X-ray facilities, offices, conference rooms and a break room and a phlebotomy corridor with four blood drawing stations. Additional safety features of the facility will include a large registration area with clear sight lines, an employee entry vestibule with badge access and a negatively pressurized compounding pharmacy.

The building’s exterior will include a canopied patient drop-off area, 259 parking spots, seven additional ADA-compliant parking spaces and a mobile MRI trailer support pad. Completion of the project is slated for spring 2026.

The design-build team includes Novus Architects (architect), Moore Lindner Engineering (structural engineer), Cranston Engineering (civil engineer) and DWG Inc. (MEP engineer). Additionally, Revit and Navisworks Manage will coordinate virtual design and MEPF (mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and fire protection) building information modeling.

