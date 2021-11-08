Frampton Construction Breaks Ground on Three Industrial Facilities Near Charleston

The three facilities at Camp Hall will total 940,000 square feet and will be located on the park’s 77-acre Campus 4A site.

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. — Frampton Construction Co. LLC has broken ground on three industrial facilities at Camp Hall, an industrial park in Ridgeville. The Camp Hill park spans approximately 6,800 acres with 2,600 acres dedicated as preserved land.

The three facilities at Camp Hall will total 940,000 square feet and will be located on the park’s 77-acre Campus 4A site. Portman Industrial, an Atlanta-based logistics developer, recently purchased Campus 4A from EQT Exeter for an undisclosed price. John Gaskin of Portman Industrial is leading the project.

The Campus 4A project is located adjacent to Volvo Cars’ manufacturing facility at the intersection of Fish Road and Volvo Cars Drive. The three facilities will be constructed of tilt-up concrete wall panels with structural steel frames. Buildings A and B will span approximately 220,000 square feet each with a rear-loading layout, 32-foot clear heights, 36 dock doors and two drive-in doors. Building C will span approximately 500,000 square feet and feature a cross-dock layout, 36-foot clear heights, 116 dock doors and four drive-in doors.

Located at 114 Three Point Drive, Camp Hall has direct access to Interstate 26. The property is also situated 33.7 miles from the Port of Charleston, 27 miles from Charleston International Airport and 18 miles from Interstate 95.

Lee Allen and Kevin Coats of JLL’s Charleston office are the listing agents for the project. Seamon Whiteside is the civil engineer and McMillan Pazdan Smith is the lead architect for Phase I. The project is slated for completion in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Portman is planning additional buildings on the remaining 110 acres of the Campus 4 Site recently purchased from the developer of Camp Hall, Santee Cooper. Camp Hall was also developed with the help of the South Carolina Department of Commerce, Berkeley County, Edisto and Berkeley Electric Cooperatives, the SC Power Team, the Charleston Regional Development Alliance and the South Carolina Ports Authority.