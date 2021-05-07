Frampton Construction Completes 110,000 SF Office Building in Charleston

The Quin is a five-story office building located at 1940 Algonquin Road in Charleston.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Frampton Construction Co. LLC, a full-service construction firm, has completed work on The Quin, a five-story office building located at 1940 Algonquin Road in Charleston. White Point is the developer for the project, and JLL is handling the leasing of the building.

The Quin is a 110,000-square-foot, Class A property that sits on a four-acre site and features a four-story, 125,748-square-foot parking deck with approximately 300 spaces. Located at Meeting Street and Algonquin Road, The Quin is the first phase of a larger, 10-acre mixed-use development. One of the first tenants for the property is Interior Elements.

Designed by McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture, the building is constructed of structural steel with exterior finishes of glass, brick, stucco, metal panels and canopies. The parking deck was constructed of pre-cast concrete and features mesh paneling on the two visible sides.

The building’s ground floor includes retail space, shower facilities and offices. The top four floors each comprise 22,000 square feet of office space. Additionally, a bike repair center sits at the base of the parking deck, and a public courtyard amenity area featuring a ping pong table, putting green and outdoor seating sits between the office building and parking deck.

Other partners on the project included Hoyt & Berenyi as the civil engineer, RMF Engineering as MEP engineer and WGPM Inc. as the structural engineer.