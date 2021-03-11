Frampton Construction Completes 189,500 SF Building at Portside Distribution Center in Metro Charleston

With 32-foot clear heights, the Class A speculative facility features structural steel and load-bearing concrete tilt walls.

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Frampton Construction Co. LLC has completed a 189,500-square-foot industrial building in Summerville. The Class A speculative facility, developed by Randolph Development, is the first of two heavy industrial buildings that will comprise Portside Distribution Center. Plans on the second building are currently underway, and Randolph expects to break ground later this spring.

The new Portside Distribution Center building, located near Interstate 26, is meant for a variety of end users including logistics companies, aerospace and automotive suppliers, defense contractors, light manufacturers and last-mile distributors. With 32-foot clear heights, the facility features structural steel and load-bearing concrete tilt walls. The building is divisible to 28,944 square feet and features 33 dock doors and two drive-in doors.

Thomas & Hutton provided site, civil and landscape design for the 31-acre development, while McMillan Pazdan Smith provided architectural design. Colliers International is handling the leasing of the property. Construction was completed in December 2020.