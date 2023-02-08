REBusinessOnline

Frampton Construction Completes 907,400 SF Industrial Park in Greenville

Upstate Trade Center is situated within four miles of I-85 and adjacent to US Highway 25 and Donaldson Center Airport in Greenville, S.C.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Frampton Construction has completed Upstate Trade Center, a 907,400-square-foot industrial park in Greenville, on behalf of the developer, The Keith Corp. Situated within four miles of I-85 and adjacent to US Highway 25 and Donaldson Center Airport, the speculative project took approximately 12 months to complete.

Building One of Upstate Trade Center is a cross-dock facility spanning 640,640 square feet with a clear height of 36 feet, and Building Two is a rear-load facility totaling 266,760 square feet with a clear height of 32 feet. The design-build team includes architect Merriman-Schmitt Architects and civil engineer Thomas + Hutton. JLL is marketing Upstate Trade Center for sale.





