Frampton Construction Delivers 101-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Greenville

The Blake at Hollingsworth Park features 68 assisted living and 33 memory care suites.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Frampton Construction Co. has completed work on The Blake at Hollingsworth Park, a 101-unit seniors housing community in Greenville. Cardinal Ventures is the developer of the community. The property features 68 assisted living and 33 memory care suites. The 86,000-square-foot assisted living and memory care facility is in the Hollingsworth Park area of Verdae, a master-planned community. Young, Wier + Boerner Architecture completed the design for the building, and Hoyt + Berenyi was civil engineer for the project. This is Frampton’s fifth Blake-branded assisted living project.