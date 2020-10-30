REBusinessOnline

Frampton Construction Delivers 101-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Greenville

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, South Carolina, Southeast

The Blake at Hollingsworth Park features 68 assisted living and 33 memory care suites.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Frampton Construction Co. has completed work on The Blake at Hollingsworth Park, a 101-unit seniors housing community in Greenville. Cardinal Ventures is the developer of the community. The property features 68 assisted living and 33 memory care suites. The 86,000-square-foot assisted living and memory care facility is in the Hollingsworth Park area of Verdae, a master-planned community. Young, Wier + Boerner Architecture completed the design for the building, and Hoyt + Berenyi was civil engineer for the project. This is Frampton’s fifth Blake-branded assisted living project.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
9
Webinar: Las Vegas Multifamily Outlook — How is the Vegas Apartment Sector Responding to the Pandemic?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  