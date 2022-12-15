Frampton Construction Delivers 204,000 SF Industrial Facility in Summerville, S.C.
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Frampton Construction has delivered a 204,000-square-foot speculative industrial facility within Portside Distribution Center in Summerville, about 25 miles northwest of Charleston via I-26. Randolph Development is the developer of the facility, the second building within the industrial park. Colliers is leasing the property for lease. The rear-load, tilt-wall facility features clear heights of 32 feet, 38 dock doors, four drive-in doors, 142 car parking spaces and 52 trailer parking spaces. The design-build team includes civil engineer Thomas & Hutton and architect McMillan Pazdan Smith.
