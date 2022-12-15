REBusinessOnline

Frampton Construction Delivers 204,000 SF Industrial Facility in Summerville, S.C.

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, South Carolina, Southeast

The new facility at Portside Distribution Center in Summerville, S.C., features clear heights of 32 feet, 38 dock doors, four drive-in doors, 142 car parking spaces and 52 trailer parking spaces.

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Frampton Construction has delivered a 204,000-square-foot speculative industrial facility within Portside Distribution Center in Summerville, about 25 miles northwest of Charleston via I-26. Randolph Development is the developer of the facility, the second building within the industrial park. Colliers is leasing the property for lease. The rear-load, tilt-wall facility features clear heights of 32 feet, 38 dock doors, four drive-in doors, 142 car parking spaces and 52 trailer parking spaces. The design-build team includes civil engineer Thomas & Hutton and architect McMillan Pazdan Smith.

