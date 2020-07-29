Frampton Construction Delivers 211,000 SF Expansion of Industrial Facility in Metro Charleston

IFA Group, a German-based auto parts supplier, occupies 448,765 square feet of industrial space within Charleston Trade Center in Summerville, S.C.

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Frampton Construction Co. LLC has delivered a 211,000-square-foot industrial expansion for IFA Group, a German-based auto parts supplier, in Summerville. The property, situated within Charleston Trade Center, features 32-foot ceilings, a second cafeteria and 16,000 square feet of office space on the second floor. The building now totals 448,765 square feet. The Keith Corp. is the developer of Charleston Trade Center, which is situated adjacent to Interstate 26 and 27 miles northwest of the Port of Charleston. McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture designed the project.