Monday, November 11, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Le Creuset's new facility will feature distribution space, general storage and a two-story designated office space. (Rendering courtesy of McMillan Pazdan Smith)
DevelopmentIndustrialSouth CarolinaSoutheast

Frampton to Construct 300,000 SF Industrial Facility in Early Branch, South Carolina for Le Creuset

by John Nelson

EARLY BRANCH, S.C. — Frampton Construction plans to build a new 300,000-square-foot distribution facility in Early Branch for Le Creuset of America, a kitchen supply retailer that operates boutique and outlet stores around the country.

Set for completion in late 2025, the facility will feature space for bulk and direct-to-consumer distribution, general storage and a two-story designated office space spanning 22,000 square feet with amenities including locker rooms, a kitchen/breakroom, outdoor patio with a grill and a stone walking path surrounding a pond. The space will also feature a lobby and a 2,180-square-foot storefront that will display Le Creuset’s cookware.

The build-to-suit facility will sit on 62 acres along Bob Gifford Boulevard and consolidate the tenant’s operations in the area, as well as create 30 new jobs. Architect McMillan Pazdan Smith designed the facility to be expandable by 120,000 square feet.

You may also like

JLL Brokers Sale of 294-Unit Mark at Wildwood...

TSCG Negotiates Sale of 65,900 SF Shopping Center...

KLNB Arranges 50,000 SF of Office Leases at...

Buchanan Street Partners Buys Metro Los Angeles Development...

Kraus-Anderson Completes $43.7M School in Lamberton, Minnesota

Titan Built Breaks Ground on $30.5M Joint Operations...

Malman Commercial Real Estate Negotiates $4.5M Sale of...

Thompson Thrift Completes 400,000 SF First Phase of...

MBK Rental Living Delivers 134-Unit Multifamily Community in...