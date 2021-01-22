Francesca’s Receives Approval to Enter into Bankruptcy Sale Agreement, Will Keep 275 Stores Open

HOUSTON — Apparel and accessories retailer Francesca’s has received approval from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware to enter into a sale agreement with TerraMar Capital and Tiger Capital Group. Under the new ownership, the Houston-based retailer will open about 275 stores, or roughly half its total count, open for business and retain its current management team, according to The Wall Street Journal. Under the terms of the agreement, known as a stalking horse asset purchase agreement, the buyers have agreed to purchase substantially all of the Francesca’s assets for approximately $17 million in cash. Francesca’s declared bankruptcy in December, prompting reports of a buyout offer from TerraMar Capital; the retailer subsequently entered into a letter of intent with the Los Angeles-based investment firm. According to investopedia.com, a stalking horse bid is an initial bid on the assets of a bankrupt company that sets a minimum price threshold for subsequent bids.