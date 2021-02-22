Frankel Enterprises Breaks Ground on 30-Unit Affordable Housing Property in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — Developer Frankel Enterprises has broken ground on The Residences at Diamond Village, a 30-unit affordable housing property that will be located near Temple University in Philadelphia. Frankel Enterprises is developing the project in conjunction with the Philadelphia Housing Authority, the Reinvestment Fund, Tester Construction Group and the City of Philadelphia. The first residences are expected to be complete in September.