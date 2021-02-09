REBusinessOnline

Frankforter Group Acquires 240-Unit Garden Walk Multifamily Property in South Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

Frankforter Group will invest over $2 million to enhance Garden Walk Apartments in Atlanta. (Photo courtesy of CNW Group/The Frankforter Group)

ATLANTA — Frankforter Group has acquired Garden Walk Apartments, a 240-unit, Class B multifamily community in south Atlanta. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Garden Walk features 240 rental apartments on 29 acres located in Williamsburg Park and is 4.5 miles south of Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Frankforter Group, a Montreal-based real estate investment and asset management firm, will invest over $2 million to enhance the property, including the common area amenities, such as an automated delivery locker system, clubhouse upgrades, pool area renovations and sports courts revamping.

