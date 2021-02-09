Frankforter Group Acquires 240-Unit Garden Walk Multifamily Property in South Atlanta
ATLANTA — Frankforter Group has acquired Garden Walk Apartments, a 240-unit, Class B multifamily community in south Atlanta. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.
Garden Walk features 240 rental apartments on 29 acres located in Williamsburg Park and is 4.5 miles south of Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Frankforter Group, a Montreal-based real estate investment and asset management firm, will invest over $2 million to enhance the property, including the common area amenities, such as an automated delivery locker system, clubhouse upgrades, pool area renovations and sports courts revamping.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.