Frankforter Group Buys 319-Unit Apartment Community at Texas Medical Center in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

The-Regard-at-Medical-Center-Houston

The Regard at Medical Center in Houston totals 319 units. The property was built in 2013.

HOUSTON — The Frankforter Group has purchased The Regard at Medical Center, a 319-unit apartment community located within Texas Medical Center in Houston that was built in 2013. Units come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans and range in size from 638 to 1,418 square feet. The amenity package comprises a pool, fitness center, business center, clubhouse, conference room, courtyards wit fire pits, outdoor grilling stations and a dog park. Frankforter Group will implement a value-add program. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

