Frankforter Group Buys 319-Unit Apartment Community at Texas Medical Center in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

The Regard at Medical Center in Houston totals 319 units. The property was built in 2013.

HOUSTON — The Frankforter Group has purchased The Regard at Medical Center, a 319-unit apartment community located within Texas Medical Center in Houston that was built in 2013. Units come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans and range in size from 638 to 1,418 square feet. The amenity package comprises a pool, fitness center, business center, clubhouse, conference room, courtyards wit fire pits, outdoor grilling stations and a dog park. Frankforter Group will implement a value-add program. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.