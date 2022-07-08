Frankforter Group Buys 319-Unit Apartment Community at Texas Medical Center in Houston
HOUSTON — The Frankforter Group has purchased The Regard at Medical Center, a 319-unit apartment community located within Texas Medical Center in Houston that was built in 2013. Units come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans and range in size from 638 to 1,418 square feet. The amenity package comprises a pool, fitness center, business center, clubhouse, conference room, courtyards wit fire pits, outdoor grilling stations and a dog park. Frankforter Group will implement a value-add program. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.
