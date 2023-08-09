Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
LoansMultifamilyTexas

Franklin BSP Provides $80M Loan for Refinancing of Downtown Austin Apartments

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: FBRT) has provided an $80 million loan for the refinancing of Alexan Waterloo, a 272-unit apartment complex in downtown Austin. Completed in 2021, the 30-story building houses studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool with cabanas and grilling stations; fitness center with yoga and spin studios; sports lounge with a golf simulator; coworking space with private meeting rooms; and multiple clubrooms with lounge seating and a catering kitchen. The borrower is Crow Holdings Capital. The loan was structured with a two-year initial term and three one-year extension options.  

You may also like

Michaels Student Living Completes 1,549-Bed Orchard Park Residence...

Berkadia Arranges $14.4M Bridge Loan for Memory Care...

Calta Group Breaks Ground on 180-Unit Revv Apartment...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 260-Unit Uptown...

Ackerman & Co. Underway on 511,000 SF Industrial...

Mumford Co. Arranges Sale of 98-Room Tru by...

Spellman Brady Completes Interior Design for Citrine Apartment...

Bolour Associates Sells 7,190 SF Medical Office Building...

Vard Marine Signs 6,694 SF Office Lease in...