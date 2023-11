JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Franklin Credit Management Corp. has signed a 15,000-square-foot office lease renewal at 101 Hudson St. in Jersey City. The 42-story, 1.2 million-square-foot tower is located in the city’s Exchange Place neighborhood and is known as The Merrill Lynch Building. Conor Dolan, David Opper and Mike Nieliwodski of CBRE represented the landlord, The Birch Group, in the lease negotiations. The tenant representative was not disclosed.