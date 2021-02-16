Franklin Partners Executes Leases Totaling 164,388 SF at The Shuman Office Property in Naperville
NAPERVILLE, ILL. — Franklin Partners has executed leases totaling roughly 164,388 square feet at The Shuman, a five-story office building in Naperville. Franklin completed an extensive renovation of the property in September 2019. To date, lease signings include Brown & Brown Insurance, Derick Dermatology, Philadelphia Insurance, 3WON, Securitas Electronic Security Inc., SkyBridge, Stifel, Nicolaus & Co. Inc. and CIMC Capital, as well as two undisclosed tenants. There are 150,000 square feet remaining available for lease.
