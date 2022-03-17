Franklin Partners Unveils Renovation Plans for The Plaza Office Building in Clayton, Missouri

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Missouri, Office

This rendering shows plans for the rooftop deck.

CLAYTON, MO. — Franklin Partners has unveiled plans to renovate The Plaza in Clayton, a western suburb of St. Louis. The firm acquired the 340,529-square-foot office building in October 2017. The property was completed in 2001. Franklin Partners expects to bring approximately 160,000 square feet of renovated space to market in April 2023. There will also be a new amenity space named The Plaza Six. Offerings will include flexible spaces, private meeting rooms, two lounges, a game room, golf simulator, fitness center, rooftop deck and a tenant experience app. Mark Palmer and Artie Kerckhoff of CBRE are the leasing agents for the property. Wright Heerema Architects is the project architect.