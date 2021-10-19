REBusinessOnline

Franklin Street Arranges $16M Sale of Shopping Center in Gulf Shores, Alabama

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Alabama, Retail, Southeast

Pelican Place

Located at 3800 Gulf Shores Parkway, Pelican Place at Craft Farms is situated approximately 1.6 miles from the Jack Edwards National Airport.

GULF SHORES, ALA. — Franklin Street has arranged the sale of Pelican Place at Craft Farms, a 220,372-square-foot shopping center in Gulf Shores. Bryan Belk and John Tennant of Franklin Street’s Atlanta-based Retail Investment Sales Team represented the seller, an affiliate of RCG Ventures, in the transaction. Atlanta-based Octave Holdings purchased the property for $16 million.

Pelican Place at Craft Farms was 82.9 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as CMX Cinemas movie theater, Books-A-Million, Bed Bath & Beyond and Dollar Tree. The property is shadow-anchored by Target and Publix.

Located at 3800 Gulf Shores Parkway, Pelican Place at Craft Farms is situated approximately 1.6 miles from the Jack Edwards National Airport. The property is also situated at the entrance of Craft Farms, a 150-acre master-planned community that features a golf course.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
26
Webinar: COVID Strategies For Seniors Housing Operators — Managing Risk For Residents, Staff and Service Providers
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews