REBusinessOnline

Franklin Street Arranges $17.3M Sale of Multifamily Community in South Atlanta Suburb

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

Chase Village Apartments, which was originally built in 1986, features communal amenities such as a pool, playground and a dog park.

JONESBORO, GA. — Franklin Street has arranged the $17.3 million sale of Chase Village Apartments, a 168-unit multifamily community in Jonesboro. The property offers two- and three-bedroom floor plans that were 94 percent occupied at the time of sale. The community, which was originally built in 1986, features communal amenities such as a pool, playground and a dog park. Chase Village is situated at 100 Chase Village Drive, 15 miles south of downtown Atlanta. Chad DeFoor, Jake Reid, Dan Phelan, Royce Baptist, Alex Croy and Roger Schoerner of Franklin Street represented both the seller, Peak Capital Partners, and the buyer, Oak Residential Partners, in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

FEATURED PROPERTY
Click here to see more featured properties.
Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Featured Properties  
Conferences
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business