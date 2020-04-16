Franklin Street Arranges $17.3M Sale of Multifamily Community in South Atlanta Suburb

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

Chase Village Apartments, which was originally built in 1986, features communal amenities such as a pool, playground and a dog park.

JONESBORO, GA. — Franklin Street has arranged the $17.3 million sale of Chase Village Apartments, a 168-unit multifamily community in Jonesboro. The property offers two- and three-bedroom floor plans that were 94 percent occupied at the time of sale. The community, which was originally built in 1986, features communal amenities such as a pool, playground and a dog park. Chase Village is situated at 100 Chase Village Drive, 15 miles south of downtown Atlanta. Chad DeFoor, Jake Reid, Dan Phelan, Royce Baptist, Alex Croy and Roger Schoerner of Franklin Street represented both the seller, Peak Capital Partners, and the buyer, Oak Residential Partners, in the transaction.