Franklin Street Arranges 20,388 SF Lease with Burlington at Shopping Center in Metro Atlanta

Burlington joins the tenant roster at Cumming Town Center, which is now fully leased. Burlington is backfilling a former Staples.

CUMMING, GA. — Franklin Street has arranged a 20,388-square-foot lease with Burlington at Cumming Town Center, a 311,396-square-foot shopping center in Cumming, about 35 miles north of Atlanta. Sam Kreuger and Kaitlyn Theriot of Franklin Street represented the landlord, Beachwood, Ohio-based Site Centers. The publicly traded REIT focuses on investing in well-positioned shopping centers such as Cumming Town Center, which is now fully leased.

The space that Burlington is backfilling was formerly occupied by Staples. Other tenants at the property include T.J. Maxx, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Ulta Beauty, Best Buy, Old Navy, Five Below, Petco and Ashley Furniture Homestore.

Located at 2475 Marketplace Blvd., the property is situated 39 miles from downtown Atlanta and about 20 miles from Lake Lanier.