REBusinessOnline

Franklin Street Arranges $6.3M Sale of Davie Plaza Shopping Center in South Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

Davie Shopping Center

Davie Plaza is a 24,623-square-foot shopping center located in Davie, Fla.

DAVIE, FLA. — Franklin Street has arranged the $6.3 million sale of Davie Plaza, a 24,623-square-foot shopping center located in Davie. Greg Matus and Jonathan De Maa of Franklin Street represented a local private investor in acquiring the property. An entity doing business as Davie Investments LLC was the seller.

Located at 7110-7162 Stirling Road in South Florida’s Broward County, Davie Plaza is situated on the corner of Stirling and Davie roads and is surrounded by neighboring retail plazas, as well as several multifamily development projects. The 1970s-era property was 100 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including anchor Boost Mobile. The center includes a retail outparcel ground-leased to McDonald’s.

