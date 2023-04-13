Franklin Street Arranges Sale of 104-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Watseka, Illinois

WATSEKA, ILL. — Franklin Street has arranged the sale of a 104-unit self-storage facility totaling 12,600 net rentable square feet in Watseka, about 60 miles east of Champaign. The sales price was undisclosed. The value-add property is located at 1090 E. Walnut St. Frank DeSalvo and David Perlleshi of Franklin Street represented the seller, Houston-based Pebble Ridge Capital. Wisconsin-based Just Simple Storage acquired the asset. The transaction marks the entrance into the Illinois market for Just Simple Storage, which currently operates facilities in Michigan and Wisconsin.