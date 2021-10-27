REBusinessOnline

Franklin Street Arranges Sale of 31,721 SF Retail Property in Northwest Charlotte

Posted on by in Acquisitions, North Carolina, Retail, Southeast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Franklin Street has arranged the sale of Riverbend Village, a 31,721-square-foot retail property in northwest Charlotte. Bryan Belk and John Tennant of Franklin Street represented the sellers, Simpson Commercial and Landmark Development, in the transaction. CenterSquare Investment Management, a Philadelphia-based real estate investment manager, was the buyer. The sales price was not disclosed.

Built in 2019, Riverbend Village features tenants including AT&T, Chicken Salad Chick, Great Clips, Heartland Dental, Jersey Mike’s Subs and Red Wing Shoes. The property has eight end caps that provide patio seating for the restaurant tenants. Located at 9515 Riverbend Village, the property shares a site with several outparcels, including Chick-fil-A, Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Taco Bell and Dunkin’. The property is also situated adjacent to a Walmart Supercenter.

The Riverbend Village shopping center is part of a large-scale mixed-use development that includes 200,000 square feet of retail and is anchored by a Harris Teeter grocery store. Upon completion, the Riverbend project will include 105 townhomes, 266 apartments and a 120-room Courtyard Marriott, along with office, medical and additional retail space.

