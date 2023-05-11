Thursday, May 11, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Hattiesburg Climate Controlled Storage is located at 7329 US Highway 98 in Hattiesburg, Miss.
AcquisitionsMississippiSelf-StorageSoutheast

Franklin Street Arranges Sale of 404-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

by John Nelson

HATTIESBURG, MISS. — Franklin Street has arranged the sale of Hattiesburg Climate Controlled Storage, a 404-unit self-storage facility located at 7329 US Highway 98 in Hattiesburg. Mississippi-based Anderson Construction purchased the facility from Atlanta-based Highline Storage Partners for an undisclosed price. Frank DeSalvo and David Perlleshi of Franklin Street’s National Self-Storage Team represented both parties in the transaction. The newly built, climate-controlled facility spans 50,225 rentable square feet and features keyless entry and video surveillance.

You may also like

Hanley Arranges $2.4M Sale of Single-Tenant Retail Property...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 2,627-Unit Self-Storage...

Magma Equities, Macquarie Acquire 285-Unit Apartment Community in...

Berkadia Negotiates $78M Sale of Indigo at Cross...

Advenir Oakley to Develop 246-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential Property...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 603-Bed Student Housing Community...

Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. Secures $19.2M Construction...

Colliers Arranges Sale of Seven Retail Properties, One...

Matthews Real Estate Negotiates Sale of Five-Property Medical...