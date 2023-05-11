Franklin Street Arranges Sale of 404-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

HATTIESBURG, MISS. — Franklin Street has arranged the sale of Hattiesburg Climate Controlled Storage, a 404-unit self-storage facility located at 7329 US Highway 98 in Hattiesburg. Mississippi-based Anderson Construction purchased the facility from Atlanta-based Highline Storage Partners for an undisclosed price. Frank DeSalvo and David Perlleshi of Franklin Street’s National Self-Storage Team represented both parties in the transaction. The newly built, climate-controlled facility spans 50,225 rentable square feet and features keyless entry and video surveillance.