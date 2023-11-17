Friday, November 17, 2023
Publix anchors Kelleytown Village in McDonough, Ga.
Franklin Street Arranges Sale of 66,387 SF Shopping Center in Metro Atlanta

by John Nelson

MCDONOUGH, GA. — Franklin Street has arranged the sale of Kelleytown Village, a 66,387-square-foot shopping center located at 3500 Highway 155 N in McDonough, roughly 30 miles southeast of Atlanta. Publix anchors the property, which was constructed in 2022. Other tenants at the center include Your Pie, Allure Nails, UPS and 100% Chiropractic. Bryan Belk and John Tennant of Franklin Street represented the seller, Georgia- and Alabama-based Venture South Investments, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.

