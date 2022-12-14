REBusinessOnline

Franklin Street Brokers $13M Sale of Shopping Center in Kennesaw, Georgia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

Town Center Commons is anchored by Public Lands, the first Southeast location of a new outdoors and sporting goods retail concept from Dick’s Sporting Goods.

KENNESAW, GA. — Franklin Street has brokered the $13 million sale of Town Center Commons, a 72,168-square-foot shopping center located at 725 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw, a northwest suburb of Atlanta. Nashville-based 615 Ventures purchased the retail center from Ardent Cos. Bryan Belk and John Tennant of Franklin Street represented the seller in the transaction.

Town Center Commons is anchored by Public Lands, the first Southeast location of a new outdoors and sporting goods retail concept from Dick’s Sporting Goods. Other tenants include Five Below, which recently renewed its lease, as well as The Original Mattress Factory, Affordable Dentures & Implants, Town Center Nails, K-Town Vapor Lounge, Automation Personnel Services and Pinch of Spice. The center, which is shadow-anchored by Dick’s Sporting Goods and Costco, was 96 percent leased at the time of sale.

