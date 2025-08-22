Friday, August 22, 2025
Franklin Street Brokers $30M Sale of Student Housing Property Near Penn State University

by Taylor Williams

STATE COLLEGE, PA. — Franklin Street has brokered the $30 million sale of The Villas at Happy Valley, a 435-bed student housing property located near the Penn State University campus in State College. Developed in 2013, the community offers 145 three-bedroom units. Franklin Street represented the seller, Keystone Real Estate Group, in the sale of the property to Reliant Group Management. The new ownership plans to begin renovations imminently on the community’s fitness center, clubhouse and unit interiors. Additional shared amenities include a pool, study room, sand volleyball court, game tables, outdoor grills and a fire pit. The Villas at Happy Valley was 93 percent leased at the time of sale.

