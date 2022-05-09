REBusinessOnline

Franklin Street Brokers $8.8M Sale of Bealls-Leased Retail Building in Port Charlotte, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

The single-tenant, 91,498-square-foot Bealls store is situated within Port Charlotte Town Center.

PORT CHARLOTTE, FLA. — Franklin Street has brokered the $8.8 million sale of a single-tenant retail property within Port Charlotte Town Center, a shopping center in Port Charlotte anchored by Target and Publix. The 91,498-square-foot store is leased to Bealls and is one of the retailer’s top 10 performing stores in the country, according to Franklin Street. Bryan Belk, John Tennant, Chris Adams and Sam Roe of Franklin Street’s Atlanta office represented the seller, an affiliate of RCG Ventures, in the transaction. Texas-based Ford & Sons Real Estate Investors is the buyer.

