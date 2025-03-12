Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Franklin Street Brokers $86.3M Sale of Shopping Center Portfolio in Jacksonville

by John Nelson

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Tampa-based Franklin Street has arranged the sale of a six-property shopping center portfolio in Jacksonville for $86.3 million. Curbline Properties Corp. (CURB), a publicly traded firm and a former spinoff of SITE Centers Corp., was the buyer. The deal marks CURB’s largest acquisition to date.

The portfolio totals 184,680 square feet and includes Carrie Plaza, Deerwood Station, Julington Square, Southlake Plaza, Roosevelt Plaza and Oakleaf Crossing. Bryan Belk and John Tennant of Franklin Street represented the seller, a local private investor, in the transaction.

