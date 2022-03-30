Franklin Street Brokers $9.3M Sale of Office Property in North Miami Beach, Florida

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. — Franklin Street has brokered the $9.3 million sale of North Miami Beach Financial Center, a two-story office building leased in North Miami Beach. Ivan Herrera of Florida Royalty Investments Group LLC acquired property from Alberto Lensi of Addi Properties. Adam Tiktin and Greg Matus of Franklin Street represented the seller in the transaction.

Built in 1972, North Miami Beach Financial Center is located in an opportunity zone and features a two-story Regions Bank branch. The SAE Institute has also been a tenant of the building since 2002.

The property features fundamentals including 675 feet of frontage along West Dixie Highway, easy access and parking. Located at 16051 W. Dixie Highway, the property is situated about 17 miles from Miami International Airport and downtown Miami.