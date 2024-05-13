Franklin Street Brokers Sale of 116,766 SF Shopping Center in Metro Atlanta

DOUGLASVILLE, GA. — Franklin Street Retail Investment Sales has brokered the sale of Market Square, a 116,766-square-foot shopping center located in Douglasville, roughly 20 miles west of Atlanta. Tenants at the property, which was built in 1984 and renovated in 2019, include Aaron’s, YouFit, Pet Supermarket and Davita Dialysis.

An entity doing business as SCC Market Square LLC sold the property to BC Waycross Spring Hill LLC for an undisclosed price. Bryan Belk and John Tennant of Franklin Street represented the seller in the transaction.