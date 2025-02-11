Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Company NewsMultifamilyTexas

Franklin Street Launches Multifamily Investment Sales Division in Texas

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Franklin Street, a Tampa-based commercial real estate services firm, has launched a multifamily investment sales division for Texas markets. The business unit will operate as a seven-person team from the firm’s existing office in Austin, which opened about a year ago and now comprises more than 20 professionals who also offer services for land, office and industrial verticals. Patrick Strake, an Austin native and former Marcus & Millichap team member, will lead the new multifamily division.

