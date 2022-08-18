REBusinessOnline

Franklin Street Negotiates $34M Sale of Apartment Community on Florida’s Space Coast

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Paradise Cay Apartments features one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging from 619 to 1,061 square feet.

MELBOURNE, FLA. — Franklin Street has negotiated the sale of Paradise Cay Apartments, a 197-unit multifamily property in Melbourne. Topaz Capital Group LLC purchased the community from Wells Boys & Girls Management for $34 million, or $172,588 per unit. Darron Kattan, Zachary Ames, Avery Jordan, Mark Savarese, Cary Brown and Cameron Wolfe of Franklin Street represented both parties in the 1031 transaction. Located on Florida’s Space Coast at 1900 Post Road, Paradise Cay features one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging from 619 to 1,061 square feet. Community amenities include a swimming pool, basketball court and picnic areas and gated access.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
24
A Marketer, an Operator, and a Senior Walk into a Webinar: Digital Marketing Strategies to Attract Seniors Housing Residents
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  