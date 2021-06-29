REBusinessOnline

Franklin Street Negotiates $56M Sale of Multifamily Community in Tampa Bay Area

Osprey Pointe

Osprey Pointe Apartments is a 517-unit, garden-style multifamily community in St. Petersburg.

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — Franklin Street has negotiated the sale of Osprey Pointe Apartments, a 517-unit, garden-style multifamily community in St. Petersburg. The property sold for $56 million, or $108,317 per unit.

Darron Kattan, Zach Ames, Avery Jordan and Mark Savarese of Franklin Street brokered the off-market transaction between the seller, Des Moines, Iowa-based BH Equities, and the buyer, New York-based Axonic Properties LLC.

Osprey Pointe offers one-and two-bedroom units ranging from 625 to 1,058 square feet. Community amenities include onsite professional management and maintenance, a tennis court, fenced playground area, dog park and a swimming pool and sundeck.

Located at 1900 55th Ave. South, the community is situated in south St. Petersburg, and is close to Interstate 275 and U.S. Highway 19. The apartment complex is 5 miles from downtown St. Petersburg, 7.5 miles from St. Pete Beach and 28 miles from Tampa.

Axonic Properties, managed by Jonathan Shechtman and Brian Kennedy, is a private equity owner, operator and asset manager of residential properties, focused on acquiring assets throughout Florida. The owner plans to make significant improvements to Osprey Pointe, which was built in 1974. Axonic Properties also currently owns and operates the adjacent 240-unit apartment community known as Enclave at Sable Point.

