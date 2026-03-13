Friday, March 13, 2026
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Hampton Cove Shops
Hampton Cove Shops spans 41,681 square feet of retail space.
AcquisitionsAlabamaRetailSoutheast

Franklin Street Negotiates $7.6M Sale of Hampton Cove Shops Near Huntsville, Alabama

by Abby Cox

OWENS CROSS ROADS, ALA.— Franklin Street has negotiated the sale of Hampton Cove Shops, a 41,681-square-foot retail center located in Owens Cross Roads, approximately 15 miles southeast of Huntsville. Bryan Belk and John Tennant of Franklin Street represented the seller, Birmingham, Ala.-based Fairway Investments, in the transaction. Prudent Growth Partners purchased the property for $7.6 million. Built in 2008, Hampton Cove Shops was 96 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Dollar Tree, H&R Block, sports bar Jefferson’s, We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym and ALFA Insurance.

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