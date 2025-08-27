Franklin Street Negotiates Sale of 200-Unit Wild Pines of Naples Apartments

NAPLES, FLA. — Franklin Street has negotiated the sale of Wild Pines of Naples, a 200-unit apartment community located at 2580 Wild Pines Lane in Naples. The property was originally built in 1968 and expanded in 1986 and 2001. Wild Pines features market-rate apartments and income-restricted units that were developed with Low-Income Housing Tax Credits.

Darron Kattan, Avery Jordan, Mark Savarese, Cary Brown and Eve Lowry of Franklin Street represented the buyer, Interface Properties, and the seller, JSB Capital, in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.