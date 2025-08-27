Wednesday, August 27, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsAffordable HousingFloridaMultifamilySoutheast

Franklin Street Negotiates Sale of 200-Unit Wild Pines of Naples Apartments

by John Nelson

NAPLES, FLA. — Franklin Street has negotiated the sale of Wild Pines of Naples, a 200-unit apartment community located at 2580 Wild Pines Lane in Naples. The property was originally built in 1968 and expanded in 1986 and 2001. Wild Pines features market-rate apartments and income-restricted units that were developed with Low-Income Housing Tax Credits.

Darron Kattan, Avery Jordan, Mark Savarese, Cary Brown and Eve Lowry of Franklin Street represented the buyer, Interface Properties, and the seller, JSB Capital, in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.

You may also like

FCP Acquires 427-Unit District West Gables Apartments in...

Asana Partners Underway on Pacific Box Mixed-Use Redevelopment...

CBRE Arranges $110M Sale of 14-Level Parking Facility...

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer Brokers $7.9M Sale...

Trademark, Dillard’s Buy Longview Mall in East Texas,...

BHW Capital Breaks Ground on 288-Unit Multifamily Project...

Partners Capital Buys 162-Room, Hilton-Branded Hotel in Houston

STRIVE Negotiates Sale of 2,996 SF Office Building...

Vornado Realty Trust Agrees to Buy Midtown Manhattan...